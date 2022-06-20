 
SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, on July 5, 2021. — APP
  • SHC stops administration from constructing wall on Frere Hall.
  • Court also directs Wahab to demolish the newly-constructed gate.
  • Civil society protested against construction last week.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday served a show-cause notice to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab in the case pertaining to construction on the land belonging to Frere Hall and other historic edifices.

In today’s hearing, the high court expressed anger over constructing a new structure on the land allotted to Frere Hall and sought an explanation from the Karachi administrator. At the same time, the court stopped the local administration from further construction on the designated land.

Civil society members last Sunday staged a protest against the district administration over the installation of a gate at the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens.

The court also directed Wahab to demolish the newly-constructed gate and submit a report in this regard.

The petitioner had informed the court that Frere Hall was a historic edifice, therefore, no new construction can be carried out on its land.

