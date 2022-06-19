Civil society protests against 'installation of gate' at Frere Hall

Visuals such as these were posted on Twitter, asking people to join in the protest.

KARACHI: Civil society members on Sunday staged a protest against the district administration over the "installation of a gate" at the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens.

The protesters said that the move is "not environment friendly".

A day earlier Awami Workers Party had called a protest saying "restriction of this public space" must be opposed.

We [...] call all of you in Karachi to resist this limiting freedom of movement," it wrote on Twitter.



However, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that no wall or gate is being erected around the park but an arch is being constructed outside Frere Hall. He said that the work will be completed within two to three days.

"Burns Garden style work will be done at Frere Hall," Wahab said, adding that the broken stairs outside Frere Hall are also being repaired.