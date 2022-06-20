 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez describes Ben Affleck as the most 'Consistent, Selfless Daddy Ever' in sweet post

Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez’s heartwarming post for her dashing fiancé Ben Affleck is winning hearts on social media.

The performer, 52, paid tribute to her beau with a sweet post shared on Instagram Sunday, commemorating the annual holiday.

"Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever," Lopez captioned a video on Instagram.

In the clip, the Let's Get Loud musician narrated a montage of images and videos of herself and Affleck, 49.

"I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can," Lopez added in the sweet video.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Lopez also directed her followers to her On the JLo newsletter, where she continued to celebrate Affleck on Father's Day.

Dedicating the tribute to "my fiancé," the star reiterated what she wrote in her social media statement, saying, "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father."

"And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

Added Lopez: "Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

