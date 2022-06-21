Prince William secretly wants to 'break away' from 'royal restrictions' like Harry: Expert

Prince William secretly wants to 'break away' from 'royal restrictions' like Harry

Prince William, second in line to the throne, is intensely passionate for his role in the monarchy.

The Duke of Cambridge, who deeply cares about people around him, is often met by doubts and concerns considering the intense responsibilities that lie on his shoulders.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror: "Prince William has a growing influence over the institution of the monarchy. He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares.

"He wants things to run smoothly and when he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious.

"As far as he was concerned someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged.

"William is strongly intuitive like his late mother and has her same longing for emotional security. He has found this within his marriage and the family environment Kate has created," notes Ms Seward.

However, there are times when William wants to quit the intense pressure that comes with his job and position in the family.

She adds:"He has had moments of wanting to break away from the restrictions imposed upon him by his royal life, but his sense of responsibility prevented him from doing so.



"William was always a thinker and is able to rationalise any given situation which makes him a trusted support for the Queen and a growing influence over the royal family as a whole.

Ms Seward continues: "He is a moderniser and knows the dead wood of the family has to be cleared away, hence his impatience with the Prince Andrew situation.

"He almost certainly sees the duke as someone who could bring the institution into more disrepute. He wants it dealt with and is not afraid to say so, as it is he who will be picking up the pieces not his uncle."