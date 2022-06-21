PTA rejects reports of centralising DNS, slowing down internet speed

Image showing a person holding a mobile phone. — Reuters/File

PTA says blocking content under PECA Section 37.

It says centralised DNS control not implemented.

Automation implemented on govt’s directives, PTA says.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Tuesday rejected reports of centralising the Domain Name System (DNS) and slowing down the internet through such means.

The regulatory authority, with regards to media reports regarding the new DNS implementation by PTA, clarified that it has only implemented the automation of blocking of unlawful content as mandated to the authority under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Section 37.

“Contrary to the claims, PTA has not implemented centralised DNS control where-by all resolution will be centrally performed by PTA. Instead, the resolution will be performed at ISPs (Internet Service Providers) end,” the authority’s statement claimed.

The telecommunication authority said the blocking of illegal content was already being done.

However, to “improve the effectiveness of the same, automation process through domain name resolution at the ISP level has been implemented under the policy directives of the [government]”.

The PTA said it has been done in consultation and extensive due deliberation with the ISP.



“This recent development has no effect on increasing the cost of internet services, no impact on slowing down of internet nor has any implications on privacy of the citizens whatsoever, as wrongly portrayed in some media reports,” it said.

Furthermore, the regulator said it will also have no effect on the current arrangements with Content Delivery Networks (CDNs).

In view of the above-stated position, all speculations related to the process should be put to rest, the statement concluded.