Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenju speaking to media. Photo—Abdul Quddus Bizenju Twitter

Quddus Bizenjo says equal funds allocated in budget for all areas.

Bizenjo urges federal government to issue funds for mega projects.

CM Balochistan expresses satisfaction over measures to handle rain situation.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo says the provincial government's budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is as per the wishes of the people, saying that for the first time, "everyone is satisfied" with the budget, Geo News reported.



“Neither did anyone hold a protest outside [the] Assembly nor did they tear copies of the budget,” he said.

CM Bizenjo's statement came hours after the Balochistan Assembly unveiled the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of over Rs612 billion.

Speaking to the media after an Assembly session, the Balochistan CM said equal funds had been allocated in the budget for all constituencies, “whether it belongs to the Opposition or government.”

He urged the federal government to issue funds for mega projects in the province and said he is hoping Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will provide funds for mega projects in Balochistan.

The CM also expressed satisfaction over the measures to handle the rain situation in the province.

“[The] provincial government is monitoring [the] rain situation and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is prepared to deal with any kind of emergency,” he added.