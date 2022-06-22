Prince William, Kate Middleton 'most glamorous' royal couple: 'Perfection'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the most glamorous royal couple, says expert.

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, expert Richard Fitzwilliams has branded the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton 'perfection'.

He told Daily Star: "Prince William’s inspiration, as he has said, is the Queen. His partnership with Catherine and the way they work together, on charitable issues and on foreign tours, is perfection.



"Catherine has not only been wonderfully supportive, but has also grown in confidence, especially as a speaker. They are also the world’s most glamorous royal couple.

"This helps spread the word and is also useful for soft power, as the government uses their visits abroad to promote goodwill," he concluded.