Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet's doctor shuts her practice

Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Melissa Drake, who oversaw the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, has reportedly suddenly closed her practice.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California, where Dr Melissa oversaw her birth.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, Dr Drake has left many of the moms shocked and disappointed by suddenly announcing she is closing her practice this month.

He also disclosed the reason of the closure, saying Dr Melissa says she is taking a ‘leave of absence in order to focus on my own health and be with my family’, leaving expecting mothers disappointed.

Lilibet turned one earlier this June and celebrated her first birthday with the members of royal family in UK during the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.