 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet's doctor shuts her practice

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Meghan Markle daughter Lilibets doctor shuts her practice
Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet's doctor shuts her practice

Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Melissa Drake, who oversaw the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, has reportedly suddenly closed her practice.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California, where Dr Melissa oversaw her birth.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, Dr Drake has left many of the moms shocked and disappointed by suddenly announcing she is closing her practice this month.

He also disclosed the reason of the closure, saying Dr Melissa says she is taking a ‘leave of absence in order to focus on my own health and be with my family’, leaving expecting mothers disappointed.

Lilibet turned one earlier this June and celebrated her first birthday with the members of royal family in UK during the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument
Prince George turns a vender in lockdown for THIS reason

Prince George turns a vender in lockdown for THIS reason
Prince Charles kiss for Kate 'biggest' insult for US daughter-in-law Meghan

Prince Charles kiss for Kate 'biggest' insult for US daughter-in-law Meghan
Prince Andrew 'ring-fenced' by royals to make Harry 'bigger problem' for monarchy

Prince Andrew 'ring-fenced' by royals to make Harry 'bigger problem' for monarchy
Elon Musk reacts to his transgender daughter’s plea

Elon Musk reacts to his transgender daughter’s plea
France’s music street party back at full blast

France’s music street party back at full blast
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'most glamorous' royal couple: 'Perfection'

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'most glamorous' royal couple: 'Perfection'
Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'

Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'
Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard

Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard
Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects 'stiffer lip' policy in monarchy

Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects 'stiffer lip' policy in monarchy
Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975

Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975
Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal

Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal

Latest

view all