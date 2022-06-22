Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD

A vehicle passes through standing rainwater. — APP/File

Met department issues a report about loss incurred due to pre-monsoon rains and earthquake.

Report says a man was killed as a result of a roof collapse in an earthquake in Lucky Marwat.

PMD directs authorities concerned in affected areas.

At least two people were killed during the recent earthquake and excessive rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a report.

The Met Office on Wednesday issued a report about the loss incurred due to the ongoing pre-monsoon rains and the quake that jolted the province last night.

The report stated that a man was killed as a result of a roof collapse in an earthquake in Lucky Marwat, while another person was killed due to the same reason but the roof collapse was due to heavy downpour in Nowshehra.

Moreover, the roofs of two other houses collapsed in Lucky Marwat and Dir but no loss of life was reported.

PMD has directed the authorities concerned in the affected areas.