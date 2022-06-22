 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

A vehicle passes through standing rainwater. — APP/File
A vehicle passes through standing rainwater. — APP/File 

  • Met department issues a report about loss incurred due to pre-monsoon rains and earthquake.
  • Report says a man was killed as a result of a roof collapse in an earthquake in Lucky Marwat.
  • PMD directs authorities concerned in affected areas.

At least two people were killed during the recent earthquake and excessive rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a report.

The Met Office on Wednesday issued a report about the loss incurred due to the ongoing pre-monsoon rains and the quake that jolted the province last night.

The report stated that a man was killed as a result of a roof collapse in an earthquake in Lucky Marwat, while another person was killed due to the same reason but the roof collapse was due to heavy downpour in Nowshehra.

Moreover, the roofs of two other houses collapsed in Lucky Marwat and Dir but no loss of life was reported.

PMD has directed the authorities concerned in the affected areas.

More From Pakistan:

Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan

Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan
WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem
LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman

LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman
CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official

CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official
Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident

Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident
Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail
Local body elections postponed in Islamabad

Local body elections postponed in Islamabad
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body
Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal

Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal
Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today
Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull

Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull
Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Latest

view all