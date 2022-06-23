 
Elliot Page on how his life 'changed' after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has recently revealed that his life has “improved drastically” after coming out as a transgender.

According to Daily Mail, Page opened up about his transition on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel, I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time,” said the actor.

Page urged people to think at the positive impact it had on him after his transition.

“It’s a beautiful thing to experience now because a lot of the time my life was just trying to move forward. Getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now, I think it’s made me better in so many facets - as a person, as a friend, relationships,” he added.

The host inquired Page about the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy where his transition became a part of the story line.

Elliot Page on how his life changed after coming out as transgender

“When we first talked about it to the creator Steve Blackman, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show,” said Page.

Adding to this, he told to the host that they had also worked with transgender’s author and journalist Thomas Page McGee, and Elliot noted how he “came on board and helped out”.

