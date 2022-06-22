Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022
KARACHI: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi, the party confirmed Wednesday.
Family sources told Geo News that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.
Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the demise of the former president’s mother.