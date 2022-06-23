Prince William reminded Meghan injustice as he says racism 'all too familiar' in UK

Prince William mocked over Meghan skin as he says racism 'all too familiar' in UK

Prince William's remarks on racism at the unveiling of a national monument to the Windrush generation, is inviting criticism from experts.

The Duke of Cambridge, who shunned racism in his fresh speech, was 'ironically' reminded of the time sister-in-law Meghan Markle was bullied because of her skin colour.

Peter Hunt, a former correspondent and presenter, wrote on Twitter: “A royal calling out racism – Prince William at the unveiling of a national monument to the Windrush generation.”



William said racism remains “all too familiar” for black people in the UK.



“We know without question that the Windrush generation has made our culture richer, our services stronger, and our fellow countrymen safer.

“Sadly, that is also the case for members of the Windrush generation who were victims of racism when they arrived here, and discrimination remains an all too familiar experience for Black men and women in Britain in 2022. Only a matter of years ago, tens of thousands of that generation were profoundly wronged by the Windrush scandal. That rightly reverberates throughout the Caribbean community here in the UK as well as many in the Caribbean nations.

"Therefore, alongside celebrating the diverse fabric of our families, our communities and our society as a whole – something the Windrush generation has contributed so much to – it is also important to acknowledge the ways in which the future they sought and deserved has yet to come to pass. Diversity is what makes us strong, and it is what reflects the modern, outward-looking values that are so important to our country.”



Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan expressed her sorrow when she witnessed racism at the hands of Prince Harry's family.

She said: “In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”



Harry continued: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

