Farooq Sattar poses for a picture with mother. — Twitter

MQM-P organisational restoration committee head Dr Farooq Sattar's mother on Thursday passed away at the age of 85 in Karachi.

The senior politician confirmed the news of the demise of his mother, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sattar's spokesperson said that the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at KMC ground in PIB Colony today (Thursday) after Asr prayers.