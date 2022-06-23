 
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Prince Harry 'long way off' reconciliation as royal family is 'furious'

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Prince Harry has landed himself in a long term trouble with the royal family, says expert.

Royal expert Russell Myers recently spoke to Australian TV about Harry indicating Queen is not surrounded by the 'right people' to Hoda Kotb.

He said: “Harry was giving an interview just a couple of weeks ago.

"It was all, sort of, bizarre language, he was there to protect the Queen and these things are not going down too well.

"If it [their relationship] is to be repaired, then there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge".

Russell Myers said that Harry is trying to "have their cake and eat it, too".

He added: "If Harry's looking for some, sort of, piecemeal then he was a long way off that.

"The people I speak to, the Palace every day, who [are] obviously very very well connected with the top players, as it were.

"They are still absolutely furious".

He continued: "You can't go on, you know, international television interview with Oprah Winfrey, complaining about your treatment with the family and then wanting to sit down with them when you're still giving interviews".

He also claimed that Prince Harry’s tell-all interviews has left the Palace “absolutely furious”.

