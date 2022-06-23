 
Camille Vasquez wants THESE Hollywood divas to play her biopic: 'I look like them'

Camille Vasquez would not mind a Hollywood remake of her life!

Johnny Depp's star attorney, who made a mark with her exceptional work during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, says her life has changed a lot after the social media fame.

Speaking about the overnight success and positive career trajectory, Camille gushed over her strong family system and parental support.

"My life has changed but in a lot of aspects it has not. I'm one of two girls and very close to my parents. I am just a lawyer who is doing her job and representing her clients in an advocate forward way," Camille earnestly added.

When asked who would she want to play the lead role in her biopic, Camilla laughed before admitting she would want a Latino actress to do the honours.

"I don't know, some Latino actress. Salma Hayek or Eva Longoria. People have said I look at little bit like that," she laughed.

