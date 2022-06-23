 
Brad Pitt reveals he has entered ‘last leg’ of acting career

Brad Pitt has recently suggested his possible retirement from acting career after spending almost 30 years in the entertainment industry.

The Once Upon A Time star opened up to GQ magazine in a profile interview that he is going through “last leg” of his career. 

“I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

He continued, “What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

The Troy actor however, mentioned that he will be doing something art related in the same interview.

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way,” he admitted.

The Fight Club star disclosed that he witnessed a shift in his perspective during pandemic and also he is contented to be aware of the “highs and lows” of life.

In earlier interviews too, Brad had spoken candidly to “step back from acting and focus more on production side”.

Interestingly, the actor also reveals his desire to pursue hobbies like sculpting, making homes and at times furniture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad will be next seen in Bullet Train

