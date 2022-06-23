 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly giving her best to mend rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking to US Weekly in a recent chat session, a royal insider has revealed the Duchess of Cambridge notices the 'loss' of Prince Harry.

"There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate [Middleton]," an insider insisted. "She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry."

Kate thus has been "frantically trying to play peacemaker," the source told Us Weekly.

"[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday," revealed the insider. "The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope."

"He believes there are things you just don't do," a source previously shared. "And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line."

Harry and wife Meghan Markle hurt William after leaving UK in 2020. The couple later went on to ridicule the royal family over racism allegations, irking William further.

