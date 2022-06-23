 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Reuters

European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

European Space Agency expects NASA backing for suspended Mars mission

  • ESA says it is suspending cooperation with Russia's space agency.
  • ESA talks with NASA over possible support will be finalised in coming weeks.
  • ESA director says agency had been able to keep around 80% of its existing operations.

BERLIN: The European Space Agency expects strong support from its US counterpart NASA after the agency's plans to cooperate with Russia on a Mars research mission were suspended due to the Ukraine war.

ESA said in March it was suspending cooperation with Russia's Roscosmos space agency on their joint ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars in the wake of the Ukraine war and sanctions imposed on Moscow. 

The project was the agency's largest cooperation project with Roscosmos.

"Administrator Bill Nelson has given us a clear message: NASA wants to help Europe in this situation," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.

He said ESA talks with NASA over the possible support would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Related items

The Mars mission will now be delayed until at least 2026 as spaceships have to be launched in coordination with the movement of Earth and Mars, Aschbacher told Reuters in an interview after the conference.

He also said talks between ESA and Roscosmos mid-June focused solely on the details of closing the partnership that the agency decided to suspend in March.

"Most ExoMars hardware is in Italy, with Russian components in it. Likewise, we have other hardware in Russia. And we have to discuss what we do. Europe needs to gets back its components and the Russians want to get back theirs," Aschbacher said.

He said while the cooperation with Russia was formally only a suspension, a deal with NASA would mean termination of the Russian partnership.

Aschbacher told Reuters the agency also expects no impact on its research operations after cutting ties with Russia.

"The majority of our programs does not involve Russia. People forget our two or three projects with Russia's involvement are just a few out of very many".

He said the agency had been able to keep around 80% of its existing operations and is starting new projects, including infrastructure for earth observation, cybersecurity, and autonomous European connectivity.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who returned to Earth in May after spending 175 days on the International Space Station, said his team ran more than 240 experiments during that one mission.

Maurer said these included attempts to reduce CO2 emissions from concrete production, investigating antibacterial surfaces, and growing artificial organs for drug testing — all easier to do in space than on earth where there are many external factors that can influence the results.

"On Earth, we cannot understand: what is the contribution from convection? What is the contribution from diffusion? And in space we're like, okay, now we only have diffusion," Maurer said.

When asked about the delayed maiden flight of Europe's major new rocket Ariane 6, Aschbacher said the complexity of the preparations made it difficult to assess how much time would be needed.

"If you look at other launchers, it's not the first time that the inaugural flight is not happening on a predicted day," he said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to reflect over world's crises

Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to reflect over world's crises
US Congresswoman submits resolution against India 'promoting Hindu-nationalist agenda'

US Congresswoman submits resolution against India 'promoting Hindu-nationalist agenda'
Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns
Nearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms: US study

Nearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms: US study
Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet in Turkey with 'full normalisation' in sights

Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet in Turkey with 'full normalisation' in sights
Blasphemous remarks culmination of BJP’s engineering hatred: Arundhati

Blasphemous remarks culmination of BJP’s engineering hatred: Arundhati

Twitter tests long-form text feature called 'Notes'

Twitter tests long-form text feature called 'Notes'

Latest

view all