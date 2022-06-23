Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On

Royal family is accused of costing a whopping amount to an average person in UK.

Since the Royal Household is required to be transparent with its financial operations, its latest report, published on June 2021 shows spending in the previous financial year.

"The report outlined that the total Sovereign Grant for the year amounted to £85.9million, which is equivalent to £1.29 per person in the UK," shares Express.co.uk

"According to Statista, the total net expenditure of the UK's Royal Family funded by the Sovereign Grant and Sovereign Grant reserve has more than doubled since 2014.

"In 2014, the total net expenditure stood at £35.7million, increasing over the years to reach £87.5million in 2021," adds the outlet.