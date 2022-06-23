Google launches Think Games & Gaming Growth Lab to grow Pakistan’s gaming industry

Google on Thursday announced that it has launched Think Games - Pakistan’s first thought leadership and knowledge-sharing event for game developers, to nurture the country’s gaming industry along with the graduation of the Gaming Growth Lab (GGL).

According to the details, the two–day event, first announced in May 2022, aimed to create an environment for Google leaders and local gaming experts to share insights, tools, and best practices to help developers create, grow and scale world-class games.

Participants underwent training workshops and deep-dive consultations during the GGL – 11-week acceleration program designed to help emerging mobile game studios in Pakistan reach their full potential by addressing their business challenges and expanding their offerings.

Google announced that a total of 54 mobile gaming studios graduated on June 23 after completing the program.

As the gaming industry is expected to reach $219 billion in 2024, some of the local game developers such as Hazel Mobile Group, Game District, and GeniTeam have gained recognition on the international stage.

Sharing his views on the same, Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said, “We're excited to see the progress of our key initiatives Think Games and Gaming Growth Lab as we strive to support Pakistan to become a top player in the global gaming industry.

“On top of a vibrant gaming ecosystem that is supported by companies like Google, the country has all the components it needs, among them ​​a rising community of young, diverse, and entrepreneurial gaming developers who have the ambition and hunger to build great games.

“Our work is ongoing and through our various efforts, we hope to help Pakistani developers build great games for the world,” he added.

Ehtisham Malik, Head of Marketing at MicZon also shared, “The GGL program is an important initiative that will take Pakistan’s gaming industry to the next level."

"All the information we learned at GGL has been very helpful and relevant to our business. Thank you Google Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan for helping Pakistani developers and publishers!" he added.