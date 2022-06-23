Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

American actress Nicola Peltz has shared interesting details about her husband Brooklyn as she opened up on her married life with the son of Victoria and David Beckham.



The 27-year-old says says Brooklyn is 'in heaven' after becoming a chef as he feels 'a lot of pressure to please people with his career'.

Starring as the Tatler's August coverstar, Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Peltz put on a sizzling display as she donned an array of glitzy attires for a photoshoot and spoke about her married bliss.

Brooklyn's wife showed off her natural good looks as she posed in a vibrant orange fur cardigan draped off one shoulder. Another sensational shot saw the blonde bombshell stun in patterned leggings, a white and gold bodysuit and a glittering pink jacket with gold cuffs.

The stunner also put on an eye-popping display in a sensational pink jumpsuit with daring keyhole cut-outs and a gold chain halter-neck as she posed with a telephone.



Nicola Peltz, in her interview with the magazine, admitted that Brooklyn is 'in heaven', saying: 'Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day, I said, "This is what you love",' she explained.

Brooklyn has tested out a number of different interests as a career, including working as a photographer and model before he turned to cookery. Speaking about his diverse career choices, Nicola revealed that her husband felt 'a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it'.

Nicola admitted that Brooklyn has been getting plenty of career advice from her billionaire investment titan father Nelson Peltz.