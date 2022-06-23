 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyns activities as she graces a magazine cover

American actress Nicola Peltz has shared interesting details about her husband Brooklyn as she opened up on her married life with the son of Victoria and David Beckham.

The 27-year-old says says Brooklyn is 'in heaven' after becoming a chef as he feels 'a lot of pressure to please people with his career'.

Starring as the Tatler's August coverstar, Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Peltz put on a sizzling display as she donned an array of glitzy attires for a photoshoot and spoke about her married bliss.

Brooklyn's wife showed off her natural good looks as she posed in a vibrant orange fur cardigan draped off one shoulder. Another sensational shot saw the blonde bombshell stun in patterned leggings, a white and gold bodysuit and a glittering pink jacket with gold cuffs.

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyns activities as she graces a magazine cover

The stunner also put on an eye-popping display in a sensational pink jumpsuit with daring keyhole cut-outs and a gold chain halter-neck as she posed with a telephone.

Nicola Peltz, in her interview with the magazine, admitted that Brooklyn is 'in heaven', saying: 'Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day, I said, "This is what you love",' she explained.

Brooklyn has tested out a number of different interests as a career, including working as a photographer and model before he turned to cookery. Speaking about his diverse career choices, Nicola revealed that her husband felt 'a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it'. 

Nicola admitted that Brooklyn has been getting plenty of career advice from her billionaire investment titan father Nelson Peltz.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict
Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts
Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans
Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’

Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations
Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022
Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’

Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’
Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior
Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Latest

view all