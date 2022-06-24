 
world
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
AFP

US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems: White House

By
AFP

Friday Jun 24, 2022

White House spokesman John Kirby at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo— Reuters
White House spokesman John Kirby at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo— Reuters

  • Rocket systems known as HIMARS at top of Ukraine's wish list.
  • Initial four units of rocket system already delivered.
  • With latest shipments, US contribution to Ukraine's military will amount so far to $6.1 billion.

WASHINGTON: The United States is sending a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine, the White House said Thursday, with the $450 million shipment including four more advanced rocket systems to use against Russian invasion forces.

"This package contains weapons and equipment, including new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems," White House spokesman John Kirby said. Also included are tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition and patrol boats.

The rocket systems known as HIMARS are at the top of Ukraine's wish list as the pro-Western country battles a Russian invasion force advancing through the east of the country with the help of a significant advantage in heavy artillery.

An initial four units of the rocket system have already been delivered, kicking off the training program required for Ukrainian soldiers to operate the sophisticated and highly accurate weaponry. Another four are now being sent, the Pentagon said.

Also included are 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, 18 vehicles used to tow 155mm artillery pieces, 1,200 grenade launchers, 2,000 machine guns, 18 coastal and river patrol boats, and spare parts, the Pentagon said.

With the latest shipments, the US contribution to Ukraine's military will amount so far to $6.1 billion since the start of Russia's invasion in February, Kirby said.

More From World:

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN
EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova
Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention

Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention
Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public
Israel thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian assassination plot

Israel thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian assassination plot
Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices

Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices
Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media

Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media
Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits

Video: Hilarious 'pan slapping contest' leaves viewers in splits
Internet shutdowns cause 'incalculable' damage: UN

Internet shutdowns cause 'incalculable' damage: UN
Inflation-ravaged Turkey refuses to raise rates

Inflation-ravaged Turkey refuses to raise rates
19-year-old in India arrested for raping mentally-challenged cousin

19-year-old in India arrested for raping mentally-challenged cousin
UK inflation hits 40-year record, highest in G7

UK inflation hits 40-year record, highest in G7

Latest

view all