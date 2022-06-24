 
world
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
YAYousaf Ali

Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar

By
YAYousaf Ali

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. — AFP
Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. — AFP

  • Hekmatyar says combined enemy of Pakistan and Afghanistan will benefit from widening gap between both countries.
  • Says Kabul, Delhi are coming closer.
  • Says TTP's matter should be resolved through joint sincere efforts.

KABUL: Former prime minister of Afghanistan and Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to take sincere and effective steps to overcome a widening gap between the countries, saying their combined enemy would take benefit of the situation and the people of the two countries would suffer.

In an exclusive chat with a group of Pakistani journalists at his residence, he said steps should be taken to overcome misconceptions and trust deficit between the two neighbouring Muslim countries. “I see the gap between Islamabad and Kabul is widening and on the other hand Kabul and Delhi are coming closer to each other,” he added.

He said that if Pakistan has some concerns over the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the matter should be resolved through joint sincere efforts. He said that the banned outfit was formed and activated during the US aggression here. It was an old issue and it should not be linked with the current government of Afghanistan, he added.

Related items

“We want resolution of this issue. We have talked to Taliban leaders for this purpose,” he added. The Taliban, too, have made efforts to resolve the issue as its further deterioration would result in more problems, which is not good for both the countries, he maintained.

About Daesh, he said it was not a big issue. “It also came to the fore during the US invasion. This organisation is backed by intelligence agencies of certain countries. No Muslim can think about attacking a mosque or even the worship place of non-Muslims,” he said while referring to the recent attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul.

Hekmatyar expressed deep concern over the problems faced by the Afghans in movement across the border to Pakistan. He said the Afghans have to suffer great insults at the border. Similarly, the issuance of visas to Afghanistan was also a matter of serious concern. They have to pay USD 950 to 1000 for getting a Pakistani visa and that too after serious humiliation, he claimed. At the border the Afghans have to wait for several nights for crossing into Pakistan, he added.

“If the Pakistani government has some issue with the Taliban government, it should be better resolved at the government level and the people should not be punished for it,” he suggested. About the situation in Afghanistan, he said the current government inherited a devastated Afghanistan where active war had been fought for nearly five decades. The US wanted to withdraw its forces and leave its system intact. The Taliban too had agreed to this and it had been decided in the Doha accord as well, he said. But events happened against their desires. The Afghan president fled away before the US troops' withdrawal.

“Now they wanted to take revenge by imposing another war on Afghanistan,” he said.

“They have frozen bank accounts of Afghanistan and their drones fly in the air of Afghanistan to put pressure on the current government. If any country wants to recognize the Taliban government, the US threatens it to stay away from it,” he added.

He said that there was a greater need for an impartial and strong and stable government in Afghanistan. “We are happy with the current government. War has ended. Foreign aggressors are no more here. The Afghans can have a system of their own,” he said.

He said that the Taliban government should overcome the internal problems first before making efforts for recognition by the foreign countries. The Taliban should first formulate an elected parliament, which should introduce a constitution for the country, he added. “ This way they would get legitimacy and the world nations would then be forced to recognize Afghanistan,” he suggested.

Originally published in The News

More From World:

India investigates country's 'biggest-ever' bank fraud

India investigates country's 'biggest-ever' bank fraud
COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again
UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN

Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan: UN
US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems: White House

US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems: White House
Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in

Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in
Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country

Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country
EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova
Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention

Man rides motorcycle with six people, gains internet’s attention
There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah
PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake

PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake
Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

Latest

view all