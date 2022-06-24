Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video

Amber Heard clip laughing at a Teen Suicide Charity event is going viral on the internet.

Speaking of a suicide survivor Gwen, Amber shared her relationship with the counsellor.

"After being given a chance to spare her experiences..share her experiences, Gwen offered the counsellor her heartfelt thanks

"Thank you I so needed that, thank you so much[laughs awkwardly]

"Jennifer I see you, you planned that [laughs hysterically]

Holding her breath, the Aquaman star added: "The counsellor..I'm so sorry. The counsellor offered her... Gwen offered her heartfelt thanks to the counsellor saying I wished there were more heartfelt people like you in the world.

"I am gonna write your name down on a piece of paper, post it to my wall and every time I think it is too much, I will look at it and will remember how you helped me tonight," concluded Amber.

