Homeowner’s son uses shovel to attack intruder

Representational image. — Unsplash

Homeowner receives notification from Nest camera showing shirtless man attempting to enter house.

Woman calls police, her husband and son at once.

Her son arrives on scene and knocks out man with a shovel.

A homeowner in the Sheffield Park neighbourhood in North Carolina said her son beat up a man who tried to break into her house on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner received a notification from her Nest camera after she had left the house to drop a child at the camp, WBTW reported.

The camera showed a shirtless man attempting to enter the house through the basement but stopping when he noticed the dogs. Then he tried to open a window and broke in.

Alarmed, the woman called the police, her husband and her son at once. Her son arrived on the scene and knocked out the man with a shovel. Later, the police and paramedics arrived to investigate and take the intruder to the hospital.

The homeowner’s son returned to work immediately after the incident.