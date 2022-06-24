Homeowner’s son uses shovel to attack intruder

Friday Jun 24, 2022
A homeowner in the Sheffield Park neighbourhood in North Carolina said her son beat up a man who tried to break into her house on Tuesday morning.
The homeowner received a notification from her Nest camera after she had left the house to drop a child at the camp, WBTW reported.
The camera showed a shirtless man attempting to enter the house through the basement but stopping when he noticed the dogs. Then he tried to open a window and broke in.
Alarmed, the woman called the police, her husband and her son at once. Her son arrived on the scene and knocked out the man with a shovel. Later, the police and paramedics arrived to investigate and take the intruder to the hospital.
The homeowner’s son returned to work immediately after the incident.