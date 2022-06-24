 
world
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Homeowner’s son uses shovel to attack intruder

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Representational image. — Unsplash
Representational image. — Unsplash 

  • Homeowner receives notification from Nest camera showing shirtless man attempting to enter house.
  • Woman calls police, her husband and son at once. 
  • Her son arrives on scene and knocks out man with a shovel.

A homeowner in the Sheffield Park neighbourhood in North Carolina said her son beat up a man who tried to break into her house on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner received a notification from her Nest camera after she had left the house to drop a child at the camp, WBTW reported.

The camera showed a shirtless man attempting to enter the house through the basement but stopping when he noticed the dogs. Then he tried to open a window and broke in.

Alarmed, the woman called the police, her husband and her son at once. Her son arrived on the scene and knocked out the man with a shovel. Later, the police and paramedics arrived to investigate and take the intruder to the hospital.

The homeowner’s son returned to work immediately after the incident.

More From World:

How many lives did coronavirus vaccines save?

How many lives did coronavirus vaccines save?
US Supreme Court overturns abortion rights landmark

US Supreme Court overturns abortion rights landmark
WATCH: Man successfully scares away crocodile by hitting it with frying pan

WATCH: Man successfully scares away crocodile by hitting it with frying pan

Groom mistakenly shoots, kills friend on wedding day

Groom mistakenly shoots, kills friend on wedding day
Children aged between 6 and 10 saw most increase in screen time during pandemic: study

Children aged between 6 and 10 saw most increase in screen time during pandemic: study
Palestinians in Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip rediscover pleasures of sea

Palestinians in Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip rediscover pleasures of sea
Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery

Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery
UN rights body to hold urgent debate on Afghan women

UN rights body to hold urgent debate on Afghan women
UN findings prove Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli fire

UN findings prove Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli fire
Fresh tremors in Afghanistan kill five more: Afghan official

Fresh tremors in Afghanistan kill five more: Afghan official
Thailand relaxes mask rule to bolster pandemic-hit tourism

Thailand relaxes mask rule to bolster pandemic-hit tourism
Car falls from third floor killing two people in Shanghai

Car falls from third floor killing two people in Shanghai

Latest

view all