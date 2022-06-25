 
health
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 3.19%

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Pedestrians in a market wearing masks amid rising COVID-19 cases in Pakistan - 2021 — AFP
The country is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases with the positivity ratio reaching 3.19 per cent, and one death reported, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday.

According to new NIH statistics, 13,644 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 435 new cases detected.

The NIH said 87 patients remain in critical condition and are being treated in various hospitals across the country.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,383 people in Pakistan so far. Since the previous high of 56 on September 30, 2021, fatalities have generally been declining.

According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,531,982.

Sindh health department orders strict implementation of SOPs

In a letter to the Karachi and Hyderabad commissioners a day earlier, the Sindh health department expressed concerns about a sixth COVID-19 wave.

The health department directed the commissioners to ensure that COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed in the two cities.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, checking of vaccination cards, and limiting public transportation occupancy to 70% are among the SOPs.

The health department is concerned about the spread of the COVID-19 subvariants BA-5 and BA-4.

