Saturday Jun 25 2022
Britney Spears cheats on Sam Asghari after wedding?

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

US singer and dancer Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari has hilariously reacted to his wife and Madonna’s sweet photo on Instagram.

In the photo from Sam and Britney’s wedding, the two singers can be seen sharing a kiss.

Posting a sweet photo with Madonna on Instagram, the Toxic singer said, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom???”

She said, “Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles!!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12!!!.

Sam dropped a hilarious comment on Britney’s photo.

He quipped, “Minutes after we got married you cheated on me” with numerous angry face emoticons.

