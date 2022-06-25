 
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson nails street style: see pic

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly nailed street style amid casual outings in New York.

The singer was papped rocking a pair of Olive-green coloured leggings and a printed, off-the-shoulder tee on Thursday.

Adding a funky twist to her attire, Paris tied a flannel shirt around her waist and carried an orange knit sweater in her hand.

The Habit actor looked classy as she walked down the streets in a pair of dark red combat boots.

Paris also had gold earrings, striking bracelets and shiny rings on as a green backpack slung over her right shoulder.

The singer, joined by her brother Prince Jackson, paid a tribute to her late dad at the Tony Awards while introducing the MJ: The Musical.

The sibling recalled their father’s love for the musicals on the occasion. “But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, MJ,” they said.

