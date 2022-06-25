 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte could receive a new royal title when her father ascends to the throne.

Currently, Charlotte, the second child of the royal couple, is formally known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

But when Prince William, who is second in line to throne, becomes king, Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal.

Currently, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne holds the title of The Princess Royal.

According to Mirror UK, The Princess Royal title is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign.

The report further says, Princess Charlotte would not be able to use the Princess Royal title if Princess Anne still using it when Prince William becomes the king.

However, even if the title is free, it will be up to the future king to choose whether or not to refer to his daughter as the Princess Royal.

