Saturday Jun 25 2022
Which billionaires have largest Twitter following?

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

(L) Elon Musk, Rihanna, and Bill Gates. — Reuters/File
A ten-figure fortune-making billionaire coupled with a massive Twitter following is a combination that everybody dreams of.

The world’s richest person Elon Musk with 99.5 million followers on his newly acquired Twitter platform is the second most followed person, according to Forbes.

However, there is someone who has even more Twitter followers than Musk. Popstar and entrepreneur Rihanna has 106.8 million followers on the social media platform (as of June 24, 2022).

Here’s a list of the top ten billionaires with the highest following on Twitter:

1. Rihanna — 106.8 million followers

2. Elon Musk — 99.5 million followers

3. Kim Kardashian — 72.7 million followers

4. Bill Gates — 59.6 million followers

5. Lebron James — 51.6 million followers

6. Oprah Winfrey —43.2 million followers

7. Kanye West — 30.8 million followers

8. Tim Cook — 13.5 million followers

9. Richard Branson — 12.6 million followers

10. Mark Cuban —8.7 million followers

