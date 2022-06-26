Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases

Sunday Jun 26, 2022
Experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 outbreak as the country continues to see an uptick in new cases, pushing the positivity rate further up.
The country reported 406 fresh cases of coronavirus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.
The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 14,437 samples. This took Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity to 2.81%. Moreover, two people suffering from coronavirus died during the last 24 hours.
As per the NIH stats, 94 other patients are undergoing treatment in intensive-care units countrywide.