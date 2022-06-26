Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell should be kept ‘in a cage forever’

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre has addressed her statement directly to Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of her sentencing on Tuesday.



In her devastating message, Giuffre says, “You opened the door to hell. But Ghislaine, I want you to know that while you tried to break me, you didn't succeed."

Giuffree, who settled civil lawsuit with Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew earlier this year, went on to say, “You deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell.”

She filed her statement in the court on Friday.

The testimony reads: “You deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.

“If you ever get out of prison I will be here, watching you, making sure you never hurt anyone else again.”

Earlier, Ghislaine Maxwell urged a US judge not to admit testimony from four female accusers at her sentencing next Tuesday.