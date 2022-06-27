 
Monday Jun 27 2022
Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Kendrick Lamar bashed the US Supreme court ruling that overturned the landmark decision of Roe v Wade as he closed the Glastonbury festival.

The rapper’s performance marked his debut on the pyramid stage which was the final act of the five-day festival.

After his 90-minute long performance, the Worldwide Steppers singer protested against the recent ruling with a powerful rap.

“They judge me; they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning west coast rapper repeated the line twice as he stormed off the stage.

Apart from the rapper, a number of artists expressed their anger and disappointed over the reversal of the abortion law including Billie Eilish, Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court announced on Friday sparking a massive backlash. 

