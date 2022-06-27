 
Internet taken aback by reveal of AI-generated humans

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Some of the AI-made faces that look eerily alike to real humans. — Twitter/ @PatrickClair
Elon Musk’s former artificial intelligence (AI) company, OpenAI, introduced eerily realistic-looking humans that “never existed” generated by artificial intelligence, according to The Daily Star.

DALL-E2 users were previously banned from sharing their hyper-realistic portraits of AI-curated humans.

Once the ban was lifted, DALL-E2 user, Patrick Clair, took to Twitter to share some of the AI-made faces that look eerily alike to real humans.

“Maybe it's just me, but I want to be able to differentiate these fakes from real photos for as long as possible,” sub-tweeted one of Clair’s followers.

One user called the software a “gamechanger”, while another said that DALL-E2’s potential is “mind-boggling”.

DALL-E2 is a new AI system based in Silicon Valley which allows users to create any image by typing a short text prompt in a “natural language”.

The software was previously banned for creating extremely racist and over-sexualized images of women, with the creators being white men. OpenAI also didn’t want users being manipulated by realistic images of celebrities and politicians.

Now, DALL-E2 is slowly being made available to the public via a waiting list.

