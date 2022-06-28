 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Queen Elizabeth 'will say yes to whatever Prince Harry asks', reveals friend

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s close bond with Prince Harry was laid bare by a close friend of the royal family in a conversation with People magazine.

Prince Harry famously enjoyed a great rapport with his grandmother, the Queen, and was often reported to be close enough to her to be able to convince her of things no one else could.

Now, in the thick of Harry’s ongoing feud with the royals, a friend told People magazine: “If Harry asks, the Queen would say yes— as she adores him.”

At the same time, a royal insider also revealed that the 96-year-old monarch must remain conflicted in her roles as the Queen and as a grandmother.

As per the source: “One thing about the Queen is she has to manage being a grandmother but also how it affects the wider institution.”

It is pertinent to mention that the claims come just weeks after it was reported that the Queen met Harry’s daughter and her namesake, Lilibet, earlier this month during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 


