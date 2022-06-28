Fed up of power cuts, Karachiites block Mauripur Road for second day

Traffic jam on Mauripur Road after protestors block it — Twitter/@KhurramMcsa/@NaeemShafi007

KARACHI: Fed up of the frequent power cuts across the city, citizens have been protesting on Mauripur Road since yesterday (Monday).

The road is blocked and traffic has been suspended for over 15 hours.

Traffic from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway has been suspended for 15 hours, according to sources.



A major traffic jam caused by a long queue of large trailers and trucks also blocked the road connecting the ICI bridge to the SITE area and Mauripur Road.

More load-shedding likely in July: PM Shehbaz



A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country might face increased load-shedding in the coming month of July.

His comments came during a meeting with PML-N members of the National Assembly and allied parties in the federal capital.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan could not get its required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, but that the coalition government is trying to make the deal possible.

Pakistan’s monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data showed, as the country struggles to buy LNG for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

Pakistan is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts.