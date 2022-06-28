 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Fed up of power cuts, Karachiites block Mauripur Road for second day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Traffic jam on Mauripur Road after protestors block it — Twitter/@KhurramMcsa/@NaeemShafi007
Traffic jam on Mauripur Road after protestors block it — Twitter/@KhurramMcsa/@NaeemShafi007

KARACHI: Fed up of the frequent power cuts across the city, citizens have been protesting on Mauripur Road since yesterday (Monday).

The road is blocked and traffic has been suspended for over 15 hours.

Traffic from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway has been suspended for 15 hours, according to sources.

Related items

A major traffic jam caused by a long queue of large trailers and trucks also blocked the road connecting the ICI bridge to the SITE area and Mauripur Road.

More load-shedding likely in July: PM Shehbaz

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country might face increased load-shedding in the coming month of July.

His comments came during a meeting with PML-N members of the National Assembly and allied parties in the federal capital.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan could not get its required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, but that the coalition government is trying to make the deal possible.

Pakistan’s monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data showed, as the country struggles to buy LNG for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

Pakistan is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan inches closer to sealing deal with IMF

Pakistan inches closer to sealing deal with IMF
Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator
Weather update: When will it rain in Karachi next?

Weather update: When will it rain in Karachi next?
Ayesha Gulalai writes letter against Imran Khan to CJP

Ayesha Gulalai writes letter against Imran Khan to CJP

Raising objections over LG polls, MQM-P warns of ending agreement with PPP

Raising objections over LG polls, MQM-P warns of ending agreement with PPP
Inmate at Jacobabad jail allegedly takes his own life

Inmate at Jacobabad jail allegedly takes his own life

More care exercised in appointment of cook than judges: Justice Isa

More care exercised in appointment of cook than judges: Justice Isa

Eid ul Adha: Sindh govt ensures animals being brought to mandis virus free, says official

Eid ul Adha: Sindh govt ensures animals being brought to mandis virus free, says official
Karachi, there's a new bus service in town

Karachi, there's a new bus service in town
Number game: Latest party position in Punjab Assembly after LHC order

Number game: Latest party position in Punjab Assembly after LHC order
Imran Khan urges youth, women to 'immediately' register for Tiger Force

Imran Khan urges youth, women to 'immediately' register for Tiger Force

Mumbai attacks: Details of mastermind’s conviction revealed

Mumbai attacks: Details of mastermind’s conviction revealed

Latest

view all