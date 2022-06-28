Princess Diana funeral sent UK in 'extraordinary grief': 'Very unBritish'

Princess Diana's funeral was very 'unBritish', notes director Ed Perkins.

In his documentary on the Princes of Wales, the maker describes the death of the royal through archival footage.

Speaking of the project, Mr Perkins said:

This week, a new documentary film, titled The Princess, is being released. The film, directed by Ed Perkins, takes a fresh approach to the story of Diana's life and tragic death through archived footage.



"As an 11-year-old, I spent the week after she died watching the TV and I just remember, as you say, watching hundreds and thousands of men and women, grown men and women, take to the streets of London and crying.

"It was very unBritish in a sense, this, sort of, the extraordinary unprecedented outpouring of grief".

He added: I guess as an 11-year-old, I didn't feel emotionally invested enough in the story to feel sad, I just remember feeling, kind of, confused.

"Maybe that confusion has, sort of, stuck with me throughout my life a bit and I am sort of returning to that now and thinking what was it specifically about Diana, or what she represented for people that meant that so many people reacted in the way that [they] did after she died".

Host Lorraine Kelly then recalled how people 'sobbed' at her demise: "After she died, the outpouring of grief, there's never been anything like that".