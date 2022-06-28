US strike targets leader of Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria: Centcom

Picture showing a building amid the rubble. — AFP/ File

Initial review indicates no civilian casualties.

US "highly confident" strike killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni.

Strike was second US operation in June to target senior jihadist in Syria.

WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out a "kinetic strike" targeting a leader of the Hurras al-Din group, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Syrian province of Idlib on Monday.



"Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was travelling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike," US Central Command said in a statement, adding that an "initial review indicates no civilian casualties."

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world," Centcom said.

The US is "highly confident" that the strike, carried out from a drone, killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant in Syria.

US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, a leader of the Daesh, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.

They also killed Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi during an operation in Atme, a region of Idlib province, on February 3.