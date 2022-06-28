 
US strike targets leader of Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria: Centcom

Picture showing a building amid the rubble. — AFP/ File
  • Initial review indicates no civilian casualties.
  • US "highly confident" strike killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni.
  • Strike was second US operation in June to target senior jihadist in Syria.

WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out a "kinetic strike" targeting a leader of the Hurras al-Din group, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Syrian province of Idlib on Monday.

"Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was travelling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike," US Central Command said in a statement, adding that an "initial review indicates no civilian casualties."

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world," Centcom said.

The US is "highly confident" that the strike, carried out from a drone, killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant in Syria.

US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, a leader of the Daesh, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.

They also killed Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi during an operation in Atme, a region of Idlib province, on February 3.

Egypt sentences man to death over high-profile femicide

WATCH: How this groom touches wife's feet out of respect

£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people

World unions report 'record' level of labour abuses

Chlorine gas leak kills 12, injures 251 at Jordan port

War has killed 1.5% of Syria's population: UN estimate

2 arrested in Bangladesh for criticising new bridge

Indian rupee at record lows, but RBI intervention slows slide

Erdogan to meet Biden for crunch NATO expansion talks

Man gets paid 286 times his salary accidentally, vanishes without trace

Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

