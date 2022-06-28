 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Reuters

Disney cancels exclusive Disney+ streaming deal with Israel's YES

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. — Reuters
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. — Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Competition Authority said on Tuesday it closed a case against Walt Disney and Bezeq Israel Telecom’s satellite TV unit YES after the companies agreed to cancel an exclusive streaming deal.

Disney Israel launched its Disney+ streaming service in Israel earlier this month and it had forged an exclusive deal with YES to offer the service rather than make deals as well with cable company HOT and internet-based TV operators.

The companies had applied for permission from the Competition Authority, which looked into the matter.

The agency said that on Monday, the companies withdrew their request for exclusivity.

“Disney has made it clear to the Commissioner that it is free to negotiate and enter into any agreement regarding the distribution of Disney+ broadcasts with competitors of YES,” the authority said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Egypt sentences man to death over high-profile femicide

Egypt sentences man to death over high-profile femicide
Radio Pakistan's Twitter account blocked in India for raising IoJK human rights issues

Radio Pakistan's Twitter account blocked in India for raising IoJK human rights issues
Why has Elon Musk been silent on Twitter for a week?

Why has Elon Musk been silent on Twitter for a week?
WATCH: How this groom touches wife's feet out of respect

WATCH: How this groom touches wife's feet out of respect
£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people

£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people
World unions report 'record' level of labour abuses

World unions report 'record' level of labour abuses
Sanctions will only end when Putin accepts Ukraine failure: German Chancellor

Sanctions will only end when Putin accepts Ukraine failure: German Chancellor
Chlorine gas leak kills 12, injures 251 at Jordan port

Chlorine gas leak kills 12, injures 251 at Jordan port
War has killed 1.5% of Syria's population: UN estimate

War has killed 1.5% of Syria's population: UN estimate
2 arrested in Bangladesh for criticising new bridge

2 arrested in Bangladesh for criticising new bridge
Indian rupee at record lows, but RBI intervention slows slide

Indian rupee at record lows, but RBI intervention slows slide

Latest

view all