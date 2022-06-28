Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’

file footage

A video of Prince William erupting at a paparazzi photographer during an outing with his family prompted Kensington Palace to issue a statement saying the video was a clear breach of privacy.

As per The Telegraph, the video, filmed in January last year showed Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton engaging in an explosive altercation with the photog while on a bike ride with their kids in Norfolk.

The video was posted to YouTube this weekend, and has gone viral, although royal aides are said to be working to take the video down from all platforms.

Kensington Palace has since issued a statement about the altercation, saying ‘the video is a breach of the family’s privacy’.

During the clip, Prince William is heard saying: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children?”

“I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here? Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now,” William reportedly says as he rides off.”



