 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side
Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker has been hospitalised for an unknown condition.

The Blink-182 drummer was ushered to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday by Kourtney Kardashian, less than a month after their wedding.

This comes after Barker earlier shared a tweet last week, which read "God save me" - a track from his close friend Machine Gun Kelly. 

Meanwhile, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, turned to her social media to ask her fans to pray for the musician.

"Please send your prayers" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Travis married Kourtney in a destination wedding, sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal

Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal
Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'

Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'
New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

New report compounds Prince Charles' problems
When a humble Johnny Depp admitted Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

When a humble Johnny Depp admitted Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

Woody Allen to shoot his last film in Paris

Woody Allen to shoot his last film in Paris

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story
Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington
Is Meghan Markle's friend Janina an Iranian activist?

Is Meghan Markle's friend Janina an Iranian activist?
Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director
Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell

Latest

view all