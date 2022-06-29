 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Prince Charles reputation truly blown with money scandal, says Meghan Markle pal
Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan Markle pal

Prince Charles has failed to establish his trust with the Britons as future King, says Meghan Markle author Omid Scobie.

The Prince of Wales, who has come under fire for accepting a bag of €3 million for a former Qatar PM and billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, has 'blown' his positive image.

Writing on Yahoo, Scobie applauded how the future monarch made a daring comment on UK's Rwanda Immigrants Policy, where he branded the government's decision to send back all illegal Rwanda immigrants 'appaling'.

Scobie highlights how the Prince did not “shy away from uncomfortable conversations about Britain’s imperialist past and historic role in the slave trade”

Mr Scobie quoted a Royal source saying: “He believes there is a fundamental gap in national awareness of the trade, despite Britain’s direct involvement in it.”

He added: “While there is an argument that the prince needs to tone down his political views as a future king, I have always found it admirable that, despite the constrictions of his role, he has been unafraid to address issues that others consider too political—from the environment and Islamophobia to youth unemployment.”

However, while Charles “seems authentic”, he has “well and truly blown" his reputation over money from a Qatari elite. 

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert

Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert
Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'

Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'
Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side
New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

New report compounds Prince Charles' problems
When a humble Johnny Depp admitted Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

When a humble Johnny Depp admitted Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

Woody Allen to shoot his last film in Paris

Woody Allen to shoot his last film in Paris

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story
Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington
Is Meghan Markle's friend Janina an Iranian activist?

Is Meghan Markle's friend Janina an Iranian activist?
Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Latest

view all