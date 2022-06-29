Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez will turn 38 on July 6.



It will be Camille’s first birthday after securing win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor against his former wife Amber Heard earlier this month.

Now, the 37-year-old attorney’s upcoming birthday plans have been disclosed.

According to the TMZ, Camille is planning to celebrate her 38th birthday with boyfriend Edward Owen in London.

She mulls over visiting Ed place in Britain and plans to celebrate her birthday together.

Vasquez is currently dating beau Edward Owen, who is 38 years old and works for British company WeWork as an executive.

She was recently spotted with beau in Virginia.

Edward Owen currently lives in London.