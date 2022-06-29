 
world
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Bride uses innovative way to collect money for her honeymoon

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • Bride comes up with plan for guests to enjoy unlimited drinks in return for some amount of money for honeymoon. 
  • Bride asks guests to make "mandatory" donation of $10 and $5 tip to bartender. 
  • She says first drink costs $15 and rest of drinks are free. 

Marriages can get very expensive and the bride and groom find ways to save money. This one couple found a unique way to collect money for their honeymoon. 

The bride came up with a plan for the guests to enjoy unlimited drinks in return for some amount of money for their honeymoon, Times Now News reported. 

The bride-to-be shared the plan with the guests, however, not all of them were convinced. 

The bride said that in return for unlimited drinks, the guests should make a "mandatory" donation of $10 for their honeymoon or new house fund. Moreover, the guests need to make a $5 tip to the bartender. 

"For the reception, we are kinda doing an open bar with a friend bartending! It will be unlimited drinks… BUT there will be a MANDATORY ONE TIME $10 to our honeymoon or new house fund and a MANDATORY ONE TIME $5 tip to the bartender," said the bride. 

She further said that the first drink costs $15 and the rest of the drinks are free. 

"Is that selfish? I told my family that and they said if I’m going to have an open bar I shouldn't make anyone put money into our honeymoon… WE ARE PAYING FOR THE WHOLE THING BY OURSELF WITH NO HELP… I think it’s fair and fine. And I don't see anyone complaining. If they don’t like it then obviously they won’t be drinking," she added. 

