Bride uses innovative way to collect money for her honeymoon

Representational image. — AFP/File

Bride comes up with plan for guests to enjoy unlimited drinks in return for some amount of money for honeymoon.

Bride asks guests to make "mandatory" donation of $10 and $5 tip to bartender.

She says first drink costs $15 and rest of drinks are free.

Marriages can get very expensive and the bride and groom find ways to save money. This one couple found a unique way to collect money for their honeymoon.

The bride came up with a plan for the guests to enjoy unlimited drinks in return for some amount of money for their honeymoon, Times Now News reported.

The bride-to-be shared the plan with the guests, however, not all of them were convinced.

The bride said that in return for unlimited drinks, the guests should make a "mandatory" donation of $10 for their honeymoon or new house fund. Moreover, the guests need to make a $5 tip to the bartender.

"For the reception, we are kinda doing an open bar with a friend bartending! It will be unlimited drinks… BUT there will be a MANDATORY ONE TIME $10 to our honeymoon or new house fund and a MANDATORY ONE TIME $5 tip to the bartender," said the bride.



She further said that the first drink costs $15 and the rest of the drinks are free.

"Is that selfish? I told my family that and they said if I’m going to have an open bar I shouldn't make anyone put money into our honeymoon… WE ARE PAYING FOR THE WHOLE THING BY OURSELF WITH NO HELP… I think it’s fair and fine. And I don't see anyone complaining. If they don’t like it then obviously they won’t be drinking," she added.