Children wearing facemasks walk with a goat in Rawalpindi on July 22. — AFP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday that the Zil-Hajj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid ul Adha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday).



Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon.

The first day of Zil hajj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.

More to follow...