 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept 'big pay deal' to tell about their UK visit?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept big pay deal to tell about their UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently reunited with their royal relatives at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, have been in news about an alleged "big pay deal" to share family moments since they returned to their Montecito home.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has suggested that since the festivities to celebrate the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, the couple have been offered TV deals. Speaking in a recent episode on his YouTube channel, he claimed: “All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

“American networks are very keen on sitting down with the Sussexes to get their take on what has been spectacular years. I've been told that Australian TV too is particularly interested in all the mainstream media now, he added.

“When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan,” he added.

In a set of polls that ran from 6pm on Friday, June 24, to 11am on Wednesday, June 29, Express.co.uk asked whether Meghan and Harry should accept deals for interviews on the Jubilee and if they should speak of family moments. A total of 9,142 people cast their votes with the overwhelming response being “no”, they should not accept a “big pay deal” for Jubilee interviews.

However, three percent (316 people) said “yes” they should accept a deal, while just one percent (62 people) said they did not know.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, whereby they discussed their decision to quit as senior royals.

Their chat with Oprah caused controversy as the couple talked openly about their royal lives. 

Harry and Meghan's recent activity has sparked fears of a second tell-all interview as Archie and Lili's parents were reportedly seen visiting the American TV host on Saturday.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win

Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win
Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap

Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap
Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision

Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision
Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique
Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit

Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit
Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’
Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show

Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Latest

view all