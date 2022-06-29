Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target?

Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew could be the FBI’s next target after Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, according to new report.

The lawyers representing Maxwell and Epstein’s victims on Tuesday called on US authorities to investigate the pair’s other associates — including Andrew, the Mirror reported.

“Obviously, Andrew is one target they will be looking into,” lawyer Spencer Kuvin was reported to have said.

“He should definitely be concerned, but … if he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media,” Kuvin said.



The disgraced British royal has largely been out of the spotlight since he was removed from his royal duties in 2019 following his attempts to deny knowing longtime Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.



Andrew ended up settling out of court with Giuffre in February after she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan claiming he sexually abused her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell.