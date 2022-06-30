 
Chris Pratt reveals what everyone calls him

Chris Pratt is not called by the name ‘Chris’ at all.

On SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw earlier this week, the 43-year-old actor claimed that his closest friends and family refer to him as "CP" or just "Pratt."

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the Jurassic Park Dominion actor told the outlet, “Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. 'Hey, CP.' But no one calls me Chris".

He further added, "I went golfing with my friend Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.’”

Talking about names, Chris have a history with them.

When asked if he had trouble pronouncing his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's family name, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor replied on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “I've learned now. Yeah, I've learned now”.

