Thursday Jun 30 2022
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reluctantly comeback to rom-com

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reluctantly comeback to rom-com

Julia Roberts and George Clooney star together in a romantic-comedy, but they seem to be quite reluctant.

“Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, to which Roberts reply, “We were only married for five”.

Clooney ridiculously answers, “I am counting the recovery”.

The megastars collaborated on Universal's Ticket to Paradise, each of which marked their eagerly anticipated comebacks to the romantic comedy subgenre.

The movie's trailer, which debuted recently, gives viewers their first look at Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who reunite for a trip to Bali in an effort to prevent their infatuated daughter (Kaitlyn Dever), who they believe made the same mistake they did 25 years prior by getting married to someone she just met and ruining her career.

