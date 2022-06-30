 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Commuters pass through a road flooded with rain water in Karachi in this AFP file photo.
  • Prior to rain, strong winds may blow, at speeds of up to 81km per hour.
  • If the centre of the monsoon system passes through Karachi, more than 100mm of rain may fall.
  • City at risk of urban flooding.

Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, on Thursday said that there are chances of Karachi receiving heavy intermittent rainfall starting on the evening or night of July 2.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Sarfaraz said the weather will likely remain partly cloudy in Karachi today and tomorrow, with a chance of light rain today morning and night.

He said that winds from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea entered Sialkot and Narowal last night and that today these winds will enter the upper part of the country with greater intensity.

The intensity of the first spell of monsoon will remain higher in Sindh, the chief meteorologist said, adding that from July 2, these winds will affect East Sindh.

The chief meteorologist warned that prior to rain, strong winds may blow, at speeds of up to 81km per hour.

He said that if the monsoon system only lightly touches Karachi before passing by, 50-70mm rain may fall, but if the centre of the system passes through Karachi, more than 100mm of rain may fall.

Dr Sarfaraz said the city is at a grave risk of urban flooding.

Warning fishermen, he said there will be big tidal waves from July 3 to 5, so they should be careful venturing into the sea.




